Total of 36 COVID-19 cases tied to Austin City Limits Festival, health officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin health officials say a total of 36 COVID-19 cases so far have been tied to the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The festival had COVID-19 protocols in place for both weekends, including requiring attendees to show proof of full vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test before entering.

Austin-Travis County health officials previously said there were only four cases traced back to weekend one.

Festival organizers reported on the first day of the event, 86% of festival-goers brought proof of vaccination, 14% came with proof of a negative COVID-19 test and less than 1% were turned away.

The festival also provided vaccines at both weekends.

ACL was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.