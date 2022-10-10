AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of preparation for Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin-Travis County EMS said Sunday was its busiest day of the festival so far.

On the last day of ACL’s first weekend, ATCEMS medics responded to 88 incidents, and transported seven patients to offsite hospitals, according to their Twitter.

Peak attendance on Sunday was 73,042.

EMS previously said it receives a full spectrum of calls around ACL, from injuries after crashes and stage setup to weather-related illnesses. Though they’ve been facing staffing shortages, the agency said it has enough medics on hand to provide medical care to anyone in need.

Private ambulance groups and area hospitals were also there to help with on-site care. There were also drone teams at the festival to help EMS with situational awareness and emergency response.