How to stay safe in the heat during ACL

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A record hot weekend is ahead and with the Austin City Limits Music Festival officially underway it is important to remember important safety tips for avoiding heatstroke.

KXAN sat down with Dr. Ryan McCorkle, emergency medicine physician with the St. David’s Medical Center, to go over the important things to remember when partying all day in the heat.

The most important thing to remember is to always stay hydrated.

“The ACL Festival is wonderful about having hydration stations available, you bring your bottle — but we’ve got to have people stay hydrated,” said McCorkle.

It is also important to know what the signs are for heat-related illnesses, such as sweating profusely or feeling sleepy. McCorkle says if you experience these signs get out of heat fast. “Get into the shade, there are misters if people start to get overheated.”

One of the most common things McCorkle says he sees at events like ACL are people who are dehydrated due to overindulgence with alcohol.

“You wouldn’t think because you are taking in a liquid, but alcohol actually dehydrates you,” said McCorkle. “So mixing that with the extreme heat leads to problems, the most common problems that we see.”

McCorkle also said it is a good idea to wear loose-fitting clothes and to make a plan to know where to go if you feel overwhelmed by the heat.