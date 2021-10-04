PHOTOS: Views from ACL Weekend One

Weekend One: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Weekend One at the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival wrapped up on Sunday.

Festival attendees were required to show their vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test. ACL reported on Day 1 that 86% of attendees showed their COVID-19 vaccine cards, 14% had a negative COVID-19 test, and less than 1% were turned away for not having either/proper documentation. Some attendees reported not having to show their vaccination card or negative test at all to get into ACL.

Check out photos from Weekend One:

Weekend One: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Weekend One: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Festival attendees had a long wait for shuttles to ACL. (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Festival attendees had a long wait for shuttles to ACL. (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Festival attendees had a long wait for shuttles to ACL. (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Weekend One: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo)

Fans pack in near the Miller Lite stage at Austin City Limits (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Weekend One: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Weekend One: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Weekend One: After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Read more stories from Weekend One of ACL here.