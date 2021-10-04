PHOTOS: Views from ACL Weekend One

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Weekend One at the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival wrapped up on Sunday.
Festival attendees were required to show their vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test. ACL reported on Day 1 that 86% of attendees showed their COVID-19 vaccine cards, 14% had a negative COVID-19 test, and less than 1% were turned away for not having either/proper documentation. Some attendees reported not having to show their vaccination card or negative test at all to get into ACL.
