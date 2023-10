AUSTIN (KXAN) – Weekend One of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off Friday afternoon with music lovers from Texas and beyond flooding Zilker Park to see some of the biggest names in music.

For those of us who had to sit out this year or are waiting until Weekend Two, here are a few photos to fuel the fear of missing out.

Drone Show by Ismael Quintanilla III for ACL Fest 23

ACL fans react as Maggie Rogers takes to the stage the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Maggie Rogers performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Breland performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

experience by Chad Wadsworth for ACL Fest 23

Major Lazer by Taylor Regulski for ACL Fest 23

Festival attendees line up Friday for the first day of Weekend One of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival (Photo Courtesy Kelsey Thompson).

Aerial – Drone by Ismael Quintanilla III for ACL Fest 23

The festival continues Saturday, Oct. 7.