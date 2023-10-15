AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weekend Two of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival might be coming to an end on Sunday, but the party was still alive and well as festivalgoers flocked to Zilker Park Saturday.
Foo Fighters, The 1975 and Alanis Morissette headlined Saturday, with artists like Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Rina Sawayama and Thirty Seconds to Mars performing earlier in the day. Here’s a look at some of those performances from Day 5 of the 2023 festival.
The 1975
Ben Kweller
Jessie Ware
Noah Kahan
Rina Sawayama
Tanya Tucker
Tegan and Sara
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Sunday is the final day of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival. More details on performing artists and tickets are available online.