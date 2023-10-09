AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weekend One of the Austin City Limits music festival wrapped up Sunday night as thousands flocked to Zilker Park.

Mumford & Sons, Odesza, Hozier, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Labrinth and many others took the stage Sunday.

If you need a recap, here’s a look at Day One and Day Two of the festival.

Here are some pics from Day Three of Weekend One:

Mumford & Sons

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

From left, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford and Ted Dwane of Mumford and Sons perform during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Ted Dwane of Mumford and Sons performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Ben Lovett of Mumford and Sons performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Karen O, left, and Brain Chase of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Cigarettes After Sex

Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

GloRilla

GloRilla performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Dope Lemon

Angus Stone of Dope Lemon performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Find more of KXAN’s ACL Festival coverage here.