AUSTIN (KXAN) — The second weekend of the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off Friday.

Performers included The Lumineers, Kendrick Lamar, Maggie Rogers, Major Lazer, Lil Yachty, Portugal. The Man, Breland, Ethel Cain and Glorilla.

Breland performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

A drone show takes place in the sky over Zilker Metropolitan Park during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Hayden Anhedönia, aka Ethel Cain, performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

A drone show takes place in the sky over Zilker Metropolitan Park during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Lil Yachty performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

GloRilla performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Festival attendees dance to GloRilla (not shown) during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Major Lazer’s DJ Walshy Fire, Ape Drums and Diplo, from left, perform during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Portugal. The Man’s Eric Howk performs during the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The headliners on Saturday are Foo Fighters, The 1975 and Alanis Morissette. The full lineup is on ACL’s website.