AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music lovers flooded Zilker Park for Weekend One and Weekend Two of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

If you want to relive the moments or are simply curious about the event, these pictures are for you.

Weekend One

Day 1: Oct. 7

View of the city skyline during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

American singer and actress Noah Cyrus performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Gayle performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer/songwriter SZA performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

British singer and songwriter Arlo Parks performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Jazmine Sullivan performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer-actor Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

English musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer James Blake performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian singer and songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US DJ Diamond Kuts performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Day 2: Oct. 8

US rapper Lil Nas X performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans react as US DJ Diplo performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer-songwriter Samia performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Disko Cowboy performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

French-Korean artist Spill Tab performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Musical group The Future X performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US DJ Diplo performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian musician, DJ and record producer Flume performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans react as US musical duo Sofi Tukker performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US hip-hop artist Mama Duke performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US musical duo Sofi Tukker performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Dylan Minnette of US alternative rock band Wallows performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US alternative rock band Wallows performs onstage during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 8, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Day 3: Oct. 9

Kacey Musgraves performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Bia performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Goth Babe performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Marcus Mumford performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Weekend Two

Day 1: Oct. 14

US singer Noah Cyrus performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Ghanaian-Australian singer Genesis Owusu performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Singer Happie Hoffman performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

US singer Conan Gray performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Laurent Brancowitz, left, Thomas Mars, Deck D’arcy, and Christian Mazzalai of Phoenix perform on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

New Zealand singer and songwriter Benee performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Early James performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Bktherula performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Jake Johnson of Australian band Vacations performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on October 14, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Billy Strings performs on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Day 2: Oct. 15

Fans cheer during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Enlish singer Boy George and Culture Club perform onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Tai Verdes performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US rapper Princess Nokia performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans cheer during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US rapper Lil Nas X performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US rapper Tobe Nwigwe performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Pink performs onstage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

US singer Teezo Touchdown poses for a photo backstage during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Day 3: Oct. 16