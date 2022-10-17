AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just as this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up Sunday, event organizers wasted no time announcing dates for 2023.

Next year’s dates for both weekends were released on the festival’s social media Sunday: Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.

Followers of the event were quick to sound off on which headliners they’d like to see next year.

“BOOK PARAMORE AGAIN BUT MAKE THEM A HEADLINER,” wrote one commenter on Instagram, with another stating, “lady gaga or kesha next year plz.”

This year’s headliners included Kacey Musgraves, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Chicks, SZA, P!nk and Flume.

The 2021 festival funneled about $369.1 million into the city of Austin’s economy, according to C3 Presents, the group behind ACL Fest. C3 hired AngelouEconomics to calculate the numbers and analyze the impacts of the festival on the city.

In 2019, the two-weekend event pumped $291 million into the Austin economy. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

C3 said since it began tracking the event’s economic impact in 2006, ACL Fest has raked in over $2.6 billion for the city of Austin.

Economic impact numbers for the 2022 festival have not been released yet.