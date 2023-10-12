AUSTIN (KXAN) — Missed out on Weekend 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and don’t have tickets to Weekend 2? A handful of festival performers have additional shows still going on in and around town.

Here’s a breakdown of the remaining ACL Fest Nights acts performing through Saturday.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Thirty Seconds to Mars will perform at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Thursday evening. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. General admission tickets can be purchased online and cost $72.50.

Tegan and Sara will perform alongside New West at Emo’s. Doors open at 7 p.m. before the show begins at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are available online and cost $35.

Portugal. The Man is bringing its set to the Historic Scoot Inn Thursday evening. Doors open at 7 p.m. before the show begins at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are for sale online for $55.

Friday, Oct. 13

The Breeders and Fashion Club will perform Friday evening at Stubb’s for an all ages crowd. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show slated to start at 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are available online for $42.

The Teskey Brothers along with Abraham Alexander will perform at the Historic Scoot Inn on Friday, with doors opening at 9 p.m. The show starts at 10 p.m. and general admission tickets can be purchased online for $120.

Poolside will take to the stage at Emo’s for an all ages crowd on Friday evening. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the show set to begin at 10 p.m.

General admission tickets are for sale online and cost $35.

Superstition will host Sidepiece Friday evening, with doors opening at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online for $56.59, and concertgoers must be age 21 or older to attend.

Devon Gilfillian will perform at Antone’s for an 18+ crowd Friday evening. Doors open at 10 p.m. before Gilfillian is slated to take the stage at 11.

General admission tickets are sold online for $20.

The Altons will bring their set to Stubb’s at their indoor stage for an all ages performance Friday night. Doors open at 11 p.m. with the show poised to begin at 11:30.

Tickets are for sale online and cost $25.

Church Village Collective alongside The Point and Shooks will perform at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul Bar Friday night. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the first performance beginning at 9:30. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

Tickets are available online for $17 or $20 day of show.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bob Moses will perform for a 21+ crowd at Superstition Saturday night. Doors open at 9 p.m., with tickets available for $71.20 online.

Nessa Barrett will perform with May-a for an all ages crowd at Emo’s Saturday night. Doors open at 9 p.m. before the show begins at 10.

Tickets are available online and cost $35.

Madison Cunningham and Miya Folick are performing at the Historic Scoot Inn on Saturday. Doors open at 9 p.m. before a 10 p.m. show. All ages are welcome and tickets are available online for $25.

Church Village Collective and Gypsy Mitchell are performing for a 21+ crowd Saturday night at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul Bar. Doors open at 9 p.m. before the show begins at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available online for $17 or $20 day of show.