AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music lovers have waited for nearly one year, patiently biding their time for the start of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. The wait is almost over.

ACL Weekend No. 1 is Oct. 7-9. One of the questions always on the mind of festival goers is “what will the weather be at Zilker Park during the festival?”

History tells us that most ACL weekends have been warmer than the normal high temperature. This year will be no exception with a high Friday of 86°. The normal highs for the weekend are 85°.

The hottest day? 107° on Sept. 25, 2005. The coolest day? 65° on Oct. 12, 2019.

No days or weekends will be canceled due to the weather this week. The first year ACL went to a two-weekend event — the final day of the 2013 second weekend was canceled when 8 inches of rain fell at Zilker Park. Last year’s opening day was delayed by four hours due to wet grounds from nearly an inch of rain that fell earlier in the morning.

ACL Weekend No. 1 forecast

This first weekend is going to be bright with plenty of sunshine and fair-weather clouds. The first day will be the warmest with the start of the festival in the mid 80s, and warming to around 91 during the middle of the afternoon. Of course, with all the people in the park it will feel much warmer. The wind will cooperate, too, as a gentle breeze out of the north will prevail.

Bright and warm for Weekend #1

A cold front arrives to provide a little cooling for the weekend. At the start of the music Saturday, temperatures will be in the low 80s. The afternoon will peak in the mid to upper 80s with sunshine and scattered clouds. The morning will be a little cooler Sunday with the start of the festival at 11 a.m. holding a temperature near 80°. It will be just as warm in the afternoon Sunday with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.

Each evening will be just delightful with the temperatures falling into the 70s.

For now, and subject to change, the outlook for the second weekend is for lower temperatures and a low chance of rain. This is a forecast that will be updated several times so do check back for updates.

Zilker Park plays host for the ACL Music Festival

One thing is for certain. You will need to drink plenty of water, apply the sunscreen, wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored loose-fitting clothing. Again, even with a high Friday around 90 it will still feel warmer in the park.

And, have a great time.