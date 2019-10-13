Megan Thee Stallion says sorry to fans after ACL no-show

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has apologized to fans after her performance at ACL on Saturday was canceled.

She tweeted that she was unable to arrive at the festival on time, having played another show the night before.

I apologize to my Austin hotties for not performing at my 1pm set at ACL today. I did not make it in time from my show in another state the night before. I tried to still perform and they just told me my set was cancelled. I will do a make up show for my atx hotties soon. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 13, 2019

Fans looking forward to the Hot Girl Summer rapper’s show were left disappointed Saturday by her last minute absence.

In response to a fan who said they were now “retired”, she added: “I just honestly just didn’t make it exactly on time. I’m still a human things happen, sorry you retired.”

Sunday is the last day of ACL 2019, with Lizzo, Robyn and Mumford and Sons among the big names taking to the stage.