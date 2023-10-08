AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alright, alright, alright.

Matthew McConaughey showed his former “Dallas Buyers Club” co-star and Thirty Seconds to Mars’ lead vocalist Jared Leto some love during the band’s performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday.

ACL Music Festival captured and shared the moment in a TikTok on Sunday. In the video, Leto is heard teasing “a little surprise” for fans before McConaughey appears on stage. In signature McConaughey fashion, he addressed the crowd with the iconic “alright, alright, alright” phrase from his 1993 film “Dazed and Confused.”

Both Leto and McConaughey took home Oscars at the 2014 Academy Awards. McConaughey cinched the Best Actor award for his performance as Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club,” while Leto went home with the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role as Rayon in the film.

Thirty Seconds to Mars is one of several artists performing at this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Weekend 1 festivities continue Sunday, with artists including Hozier, Cigarettes After Sex, Labrinth, Odesza and Mumford & Sons rounding out the evening.

Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars will return for Weekend 2 of the festival, running from Oct. 13-15.