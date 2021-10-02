Lost something at ACL? Here’s where to find it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ah, the dreaded pocket check. You know the one. You feel for your wallet in your trusted right back pocket, it’s not there, so you frantically check your other pockets. It’s gone.

It’s a worse feeling when you’re standing in the middle of a crowd of thousands and thousands of people at a place like Austin City Limits Music Festival. What are your next steps?

Austin City Limits Music Festival is using Pixit to post items turned into the lost and found. You will need to click on the weekend you attended, and then either file a claim or browse through the items to find yours.

After the first day of the festival Friday, there were already close to 200 items listed on the website as needing to be claimed. From IDs to wallets to cell phones to vaccine cards, there’s already a lot on there.

If you don’t see what you lost, you can file a claim and ACL will reach out to you if someone returns it. You can file a claim on the Pixit website as well.

They ask that to help the verification process go more quickly you note serial numbers, engravings or anything unique so that they can find the item more quickly and connect you with it.

You can also file a report through the Austin Police Department’s website for a lost item. APD is recommending that you leave valuables at home.