AUSTIN (KXAN) –With plenty of musicians heading to Central Texas to play Austin City Limits Music Festival over the next two weekends, there are also several who are Austin-based.

If you attend ACL, be sure to check out these Central Texas artists while you are there.

Friday

  • Conan Gray (Weekend 2)
  • Asleep at the Wheel (Weekend 1)
  • Sarah & the Sundays (Weekend 1)
  • D.Carr (Weekend 2)
  • Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective (Weekend 2)
  • School of Rock, Austin (both weekends)

Saturday

  • Adrian Quesada (Weekend 1)
  • Jake Lloyd (Weekend 2)
  • Como Las Movies (Weekend 2)
  • Lesly Reynaga (Weekend 2)
  • Good Looks (Weekend 2)
  • J Soulja (Weekend 2)
  • Mama Duke (Weekend 1)
  • The Barton Hills Choir (both weekends)

Sunday

  • Spoon (both weekends)
  • Me Nd Adam (Weekend 2)
  • Happie Hoffman (Weekend 1)
  • Darkbird (Weekend 1)
  • Primo the Alien (Weekend 1)
  • Caleb De Casper (Weekend 1)
  • Flora & Fawna (Weekend 2)
  • Urban Heat (Weekend 2)
  • Pleasure Venom (Weekend 2)
  • Luna Luna (Weekend 2)
  • Wesley Bray and the Disciples of Joy (Weekend 1)
  • School of Rock (both weekends)