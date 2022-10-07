The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will return to Zilker Park Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) –With plenty of musicians heading to Central Texas to play Austin City Limits Music Festival over the next two weekends, there are also several who are Austin-based.

If you attend ACL, be sure to check out these Central Texas artists while you are there.

Friday

Conan Gray (Weekend 2)

Asleep at the Wheel (Weekend 1)

Sarah & the Sundays (Weekend 1)

D.Carr (Weekend 2)

Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective (Weekend 2)

School of Rock, Austin (both weekends)

Saturday

Adrian Quesada (Weekend 1)

Jake Lloyd (Weekend 2)

Como Las Movies (Weekend 2)

Lesly Reynaga (Weekend 2)

Good Looks (Weekend 2)

J Soulja (Weekend 2)

Mama Duke (Weekend 1)

The Barton Hills Choir (both weekends)

Sunday