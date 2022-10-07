AUSTIN (KXAN) –With plenty of musicians heading to Central Texas to play Austin City Limits Music Festival over the next two weekends, there are also several who are Austin-based.
If you attend ACL, be sure to check out these Central Texas artists while you are there.
Friday
- Conan Gray (Weekend 2)
- Asleep at the Wheel (Weekend 1)
- Sarah & the Sundays (Weekend 1)
- D.Carr (Weekend 2)
- Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective (Weekend 2)
- School of Rock, Austin (both weekends)
Saturday
- Adrian Quesada (Weekend 1)
- Jake Lloyd (Weekend 2)
- Como Las Movies (Weekend 2)
- Lesly Reynaga (Weekend 2)
- Good Looks (Weekend 2)
- J Soulja (Weekend 2)
- Mama Duke (Weekend 1)
- The Barton Hills Choir (both weekends)
Sunday
- Spoon (both weekends)
- Me Nd Adam (Weekend 2)
- Happie Hoffman (Weekend 1)
- Darkbird (Weekend 1)
- Primo the Alien (Weekend 1)
- Caleb De Casper (Weekend 1)
- Flora & Fawna (Weekend 2)
- Urban Heat (Weekend 2)
- Pleasure Venom (Weekend 2)
- Luna Luna (Weekend 2)
- Wesley Bray and the Disciples of Joy (Weekend 1)
