AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival revealed the daily lineup for its 2023 edition, according to a news release from the event.

The announcement also said one-day general admission tickets, one-day GA+ tickets, one-day VIP tickets and one-day platinum tickets will go on sale Wednesday on the ACL website. Prices for three-day tickets will also increase at the same time.

The annual festival will take place at Zilker Park Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15, according to the release.

Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers, Kali Uchis, Maggie Rogers and more will perform on Friday of both weekends. The Foo Fighters, Shania Twain (weekend one only), Alanis Morissette, The 1975 (weekend two only) and more will take the stages on Saturday, the release said.

Mumford & Sons, Odezsa, Hozier, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more will perform on Sunday of both weekends, the release said.

Austin City Limits Music Festival announced the lineup by day for the 2023 festival. (Image provided by Austin City Limits Music Festival)

In addition to ticket sales, three-day general admission tickets, a limited number of three-day platinum tickets and hotel packages are available on the ACL website. Austin Kiddie Limits programming information will be announced soon, the release said.

Hulu will return as the official streaming destination of the ACL Festival, the release said.