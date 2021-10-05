Limited amount of ACL Festival tickets released ahead of Weekend Two

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for a ticket for the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Festival, you’re in luck!

The festival announced Tuesday it was releasing a limited amount of one-day and three-day general admission and VIP tickets.

On its website, ACL has tickets available for one day on Sunday, one-day VIP tickets for all days and three-day GA and VIP tickets.

ACL was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To get into the festival, attendees must show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the festival.

Read more stories from Weekend One of ACL here.