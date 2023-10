AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an announcement saying Kendrick Lamar’s performance at Austin City Limits was delayed due to plane issues, an update from ACL said he will now play an abbreviated set.

After delays to Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Austin City Limits, the festival said he will now play an abbreviated set. | Haley Cihock/KXAN News

Lamar was supposed to perform at 8:40 p.m., but now he will perform the set at 9:45 p.m., according to ACL.

Lamar is set to perform on Weekend Two of the festival and is scheduled for the same time at 8:40 p.m., according to the ACL website.