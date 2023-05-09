Editor’s note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 9, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup is out.

The festival will return to Zilker Park starting Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 with more than 100 performances across nine stages. The 2023 lineup was released Tuesday.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and Hozier

Attendees will also see performances from Maggie Rogers, Labrinth, Niall Horan, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tove Lo and Lil Yachty to name a few.

Three-day general admission wristbands go on sale for $335 starting May 9 at 12 p.m. Three-day GA+ wristbands — which includes private lounge access, complimentary soft drinks and access to air-conditioned restrooms— begin at $705. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date, along with the release of single-day lineups.

This year festival organizers decided to include all fees and shipping costs in the wristband price instead of during checkout.

More ACL ticket information is available online.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is presented by Austin-based C3 Presents, an organizer of Lollapalooza and a division of Live Nation.