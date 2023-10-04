AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits music festival begins Friday, but last-minute adjustments are being made to the lineup.

Kali Uchis, a R&B/soul singer-songwriter, said she would no longer be performing at ACL.

In a social media post, Uchis said her Wednesday show in El Paso would be the final stop on her “Red Moon in Venus” tour.

“Austin I will not be going to ACL,” Uchis said.

According to the original lineup, Uchis was slated to perform each Friday at 6:10 p.m. during weekends one and two.

As of Wednesday morning, it was not clear if the slot would be filled.

ACL weather forecast

The weather this weekend for ACL looks hard to beat. Cooler sunshine and low humidity across the state, according to the KXAN First Warning Weather forecast.

Two cold fronts will be moving through Texas Wednesday and Thursday.