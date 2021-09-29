It’s official: Austin City Limits has permit to hold 2021 festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days before the first weekend of the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival is set to begin, the City of Austin has finally issued a permit for the event to be held.

On Tuesday, the city issued a permit for the event on Barton Springs Road through Oct. 10 at Zilker Park.

Back in 2019, the city didn’t approve the permit until Sept. 26. But last week, a city spokesperson said it’s common for events not to be ready until days before.

