AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of thousands of festival goers will flock to Zilker Park over the next two weekends for the 22nd Austin City Limits Music Festival, running Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15.

As you put the finishing touches on your festival-ready ‘fits and finalize your artist playlist, here’s a breakdown of how to get to and from Zilker Park.

Free shuttle services

ACL will run a free shuttle service traveling to and from Zilker Park, with attendees boarding at Republic Square Park in downtown Austin. Shuttle riders will then be dropped off at the festival entrance before taking the shuttle back to Republic Square each night.

CapMetro bus services

CapMetro will offer special event services throughout both Weekend 1 and Weekend 2 of the ACL Music Festival.

Festivalgoers can purchase a bus pass and receive an unlimited number of rides for $2.50 a day. High-frequency bus routes 2, 4, 7, 10, 20 and the 801 depart every 15 to 30 minutes and will drop riders off approximately a block away from Republic Square. From there, attendees can take the free ACL-run shuttle directly to Zilker.

CapMetro routes 3 and 803 go directly to the Barton Springs Station, where attendees can then finish the trek to Zilker. Route 4 features Stop ID 1977 along Veterans Drive, which riders can take and then walk across the pedestrian bridge to the festival.

Route 30 is on a detour and will avoid Zilker Park during ACL, so riders are encouraged to seek other route options. Those looking to keep the party going well into the overnight hours can take CapMetro’s Night Owl bus services, which run until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights during both weekends of the festival.

CapMetro’s Trip Planner tool is a resource to plan your trip and figure out the best route options to take you to and from Zilker Park.

Can I park near Zilker Park during ACL?

Festival organizers said no parking is allowed at Zilker or within surrounding neighborhoods during the festival, and parking on grass or in unauthorized areas will lead to a “large fine during special events.”

ACL and parking company Pavemint have collaborated to provide some parking options for festivalgoers. A portion of the proceeds will go to Austin High School to benefit the girls and boys athletics and fine arts programs, per ACL.

Parking spots are available for purchase and reservation each day of the festival, with spots running from $30 to $75 each day. Parking options include the One Texas Center Garage on Barton Springs Road, Austin High School and 1221 S. MoPac Expressway.

Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail

Those looking to stretch their legs and go for a walk or bike ride to and from the festival can take the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail directly to Zilker Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a light for any after-dark travel, and motorized vehicles aren’t allowed on the trail.

A bike detour map from the city outlines bicycle route options around the festival. Cyclists or those riding a shared scooter to the festival are asked to drop them off in a designated bike parking or scooter collection zone before entering the park.

2023 ACL bike detour map (Courtesy: City of Austin)

Rideshare pickup, drop-off services

Those taking a rideshare to and from ACL will be delegated to pickup and drop-off areas near MoPac Expressway at Veterans Drive, Lee Barton Drive, Jessie Street and Wallingwood Drive.

ACL organizers said rideshare users need to exit the festival and walk away from Zilker Park first before requesting a rideshare pickup. The area in and immediately around the festival are a restricted area.

Once users arrive at lee Barton Drive between Riverside and Barton Springs Road, along Veterans Drive or at Wallingwood Drive, they will then be able to request a pickup.

Which roads will be closed during ACL?

Several roads will be closed throughout both weekends of ACL. Here’s a look at traffic impacts due to this year’s festival.

Stratford Road: closed from 10 a.m. Oct. 5 through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 8; closed from 10 a.m. Oct. 12 through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15

Barton Springs Road: closed from 8 p.m. Oct. 5 through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 8; closed from 8 p.m. Oct. 12 through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15

Azie Morton Road: closed from 11 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. each day Oct. 6-8, Oct. 12-15

Northbound MoPac Access Road is closed with shuttle access only from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day Oct. 6-8, Oct. 12-15

Jessie Street northbound access is closed from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day Oct. 6-8, Oct. 12-15

Limited access on Sterzing, Toomey streets from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day Oct. 6-8, Oct. 12-15

No vehicular traffic is allowed to travel westbound on Butler Road, and none allowed on Toomey Street and Barton Springs Road east of Sterzing Road from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day Oct. 6-8, Oct. 12-15

No access to Rollingwood Drive 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day Oct. 6-8, Oct. 12-15

No northbound MoPac Expressway access via RM 2244 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day Oct. 6-8, Oct. 12-15

A complete map of road closures, pedicab and shuttle staging areas, bicycle and micro-mobility parking and pickup and drop-off zones is available online.