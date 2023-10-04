AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several agencies shared public safety recommendations Wednesday ahead of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

According to the Austin Police Department, the discussion will take place at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin at 4 p.m.

In addition to APD, the Austin Fire Department, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, and Homeland Security and Emergency Management are expected to attend the discussion.

The safety recommendations would be for community members and visitors, according to APD.