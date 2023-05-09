Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 9, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Let’s go, girls: Shania Twain, Kendrick Lamar and the Foo Fighters are just some of the acts set to perform at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival. With tickets set to go on sale at noon, it begs the question: Just how much money does ACL generate for the city of Austin?

Last year, the 2022 ACL Music Festival brought in nearly $448 million for the Austin economy. More than $3 billion has been generated since ACL began tracking the festival’s economic impact in 2006, per a Tuesday release.

Not only does the festival help provide a revenue stream into Austin’s economy, but it also supports park enhancements.

For nearly 20 years, ACL Music Festival and the Austin Parks Foundation have collaborated in providing $55 million worth of enhancements to the city’s public parks. Last year, just over $7 million went toward city parks, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting those upgrades.

As for ticket sales, the costs of attending the festival have evolved over time. In the early aughts of the festival, a 3-day pass would cost ticketholders approximately $65.

For the 2023 festival, general admission 3-day passes begin at $335, with more expensive offerings available for GA+, VIP and platinum tickets. However, this year’s passes factor in any additional fee costs, meaning the amount presented is what festivalgoers will pay in full.

More information on the 2023 ACL Music Festival lineup and tickets is available online.