AUSTIN (KXAN) — Calling all music lovers: The 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup has arrived, with tickets now on sale for the two-weekend fall concert series. This year’s lineup is headlined by Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975 and Hozier.

But among the slew of supporting acts comes dozens of artists with connections to the Lone Star State. Here’s a look at all the Texans — or Texas-inspired artists — performing at this year’s festival.

Cigarettes After Sex

Texan Greg Gonzalez formed the dream pop band in El Paso back in 2008. In a 2016 interview with Vice, Gonzalez told the publication he recorded the band’s first EP, “I.,” in the stairway of his alma mater, The University of Texas at El Paso.

The Mars Volta

Progressive rock band The Mars Volta formed in 2001 in El Paso, with Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López the two constant members in the group throughout the band’s two-decade tenure.

Tanya Tucker

Seminole, Texas native Tanya Tucker joins the roster for this year’s ACL lineup. Her decades-spanning career includes the Grammy Award for Best Country Album for 2019’s “While I’m Livin’,” while she also earned the title of Country Music Hall of Fame inductee this year.

Ben Kweller

Dripping Springs-based indie rock artist Ben Kweller is set to perform at the 2023 ACL Music Festival. After departing ATO Records in 2010, he relocated to Austin and began working with The Noise Company.

d4vd

David Anthony Burke, an 18-year-old artist who goes by the stage name d4vd, originally hails from Houston before later relocating to New York City. His 2022 single, “Romantic Homicide,” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot Alternative Songs charts.

Jimmie Vaughan

Dallas native and Austin-based blues rock artist Jimmie Vaughan is slated to perform the two-weekend festival this October. He is the older brother of the late guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan. Jimmie has earned four Grammy Awards during his multi-decade career.

Asleep At The Wheel

ACL staple Asleep At The Wheel’s co-founders Ray Benson and Lucky Oceans might have founded the group in West Virginia, but it was a 1974 invitation from Willie Nelson that led them to Austin. The rest is history, and the group has taken home nine Grammy Awards and released more than 20 albums since its 1970 founding.

Penny & Sparrow

Austin-founded music group Penny & Sparrow comprises Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke. The two began making music back in 2011 and the duo’s new album, “Olly Olly,” is available for listening now.

Randall King

West Texas native Randall King draws musical inspiration from Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley and George Strait. He attended Texas Tech University, where he was introduced to local country acts like Josh Abbott.

Abraham Alexander

Fort Worth alternative-indie musician Abraham Alexander spent the first 11 years of his life living in Athens, Greece before relocating to the Lone Star State. His album “SEA/SONS” is available for purchase or streaming now.

Angel White

Dallas-based singer and songwriter angel White pulled inspiration for his debut album, “Ghost of the West,” from the “wide-open spaces” surrounding his childhood home in Cleburne, the artist told the Texas Standard in February. The country singer is scheduled to perform as part of the 2023 ACL Music Festival.

BigXthaPlug

Southern rapper BigXthaPlug hails from Dallas. His new single and visuals, “New Day,” is available for streaming online.

Katy Kirby

Musician Katy Kirby grew up in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. She told Texas Monthly in 2021 that she paired her religious upbringing and love for storytelling as the roots for her debut album, “Cool Dry Place.”

Goodnight, Texas

Folk rock band Goodnight, Texas derived its name from the midpoint between songwriters Avi Vinocur and Patrick Dyer Wolf, based in San Francisco and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, respectively. The band has performed several times in Goodnight since its founding.

Calder Allen

Austinite Calder Allen first performed at the ACL Music Festival in 2021. His grandfather is visual artist and Buddy Holly Walk of Fame songwriter Terry Allen, and he cites Gary Clark Jr., Caamp and Townes Van Zandt as musical influences.

Kathryn Legendre

Texas Hill Country native Kathryn Legendre joins the ranks of the 2023 ACL lineup. She studied at Texas State University before settling in Austin and cites “all things Texas, George Straight and the San Antonio Spurs” among her top interests.

Arya

Arya arrived in Texas by way of Belgrade, Serbia. Her latest single, “I’d Rather Lose You,” dropped in November and is available for streaming now.

Grace Sorensen

Singer-songwriter Grace Sorensen calls Austin home. Based out of both the Texas capital and Los Angeles, her music leans into R&B and neo-soul styles. And this isn’t her first ACL rodeo: She sang backup for Shiela at the 2021 festival and both choreographed and danced for “Lilyisthatyou” in 2022.

Blakchyl

Austin musician Blakchyl utilizes hip-hop music to showcase her experience as a female, queer emcee living in the Texas capital, according to a 2018 interview with Culture Map Austin.

We Don’t Ride Llamas

Austin-based Afro-rockers and queer band We Don’t Ride Llamas heads to ACL after a performance at the 2023 South by Southwest Conference & Festivals. Songs from the group include “Venus & Mars,” “Blueberries” and “Life Tour Support.”

Jane Leo

Austin band Jane Leo’s debut album is available for purchase and streaming online. The duo comprises local musicians Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel Leopold, with the two celebrating the drop of that initial album in February.

Ellis Bullard

Austin’s Ellis Bullard leans into the blues and honky tonk experience, touring his country music across the United States over the past near decade.

Rattlesnake Milk

Rattlesnake Milk is made up of four friends from the Texas panhandle flatlines. The group has since moved to the Austin area but still draws upon elements from their panhandle upbringing as inspiration for their country music.

Shooks

Indie-rock band Shooks is based out of Austin and pulls a variety of genres and styles into their music, from Neo-psych to Post-Punk. Their songs include “Rum!,” “O2,” “Drama” and “City People.”

Quin NFN

Austin-based rapper Quinlan Sharif McAfee goes by the stage name Quin NFN. Singles include “Straight Thru, “Poles” and “Laid Back.” His debut commercial mixtape, 4Nun, dropped in October 2019.

Caramelo Haze

Austin’s Caramelo Haze is a group whose music includes Afro-Colombian folk, psychedelic Americana and Texas soul influences. The group’s debut album, “Noestásaquí,” released last June.

Die Spitz

Austin rock band Die Spitz features singles like “Hair of Dog,” “Evangeline” and “Grip.” They’ll join the 2023 ACL lineup.

Nemegata

Austin’s Nemegata is a trio that includes frontman Víctor-Andrés Cruz, César Valencia on the bass and synth and Fabián Rincón on the drums. Descriptors for their sound include “hallucinatory, otherworldly, and haunting,” per the group’s Bandcamp page.

Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective

Austin’s Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective is back for more following an ACL debut last October. The all-student ensemble will take the stage this fall as part of the 2023 ACL Music Festival.

The Moriah Sisters

Austin’s The Moriah Sisters describe their artistry as “ministering through song,” and have been doing so for nearly 30 years. Their music is a mixture of both contemporary and quarter gospel, with the group comprising four members: Cynthia Reliford, Janice Lee, LaTrice Pool and Phelicia Rashid.

Wesley Bray and The Disciples of Joy

The Disciples of Joy “bring multicultural talent together to Worship and Praise God,” according to the group’s Facebook page. They perform contemporary gospel music.