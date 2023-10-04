AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits sees an influx of visitors to the city, putting high demand on the city’s hotels and short-term rentals.

Garrett Borden, marketing manager at The Driskill, said that October is the hotel’s busiest month due to ACL and Formula 1 racing in Austin.

“The Driskill has seen every single ACL that Austin has had to offer and we are no stranger to gearing up for this,” Borden said. “Another thing that we expect are those last-minute bookings. Austin is famous (with) last-minute bookings.”

For The Driskill, bookings during ACL 2023 look to be on par with 2022 numbers, if not exceeding them.

“October is the busiest month for the hotel for the hotel industry in Austin,” Borden said. “This will be the second year where things are feeling normal for the hotel and the hotel industry in Austin.”

This demand is also felt in the local short-term rental industry. Airbnb’s North America communications manager Haven Thorne said the high demand will bring money into the local economy and into hosts’ pockets.

“Last year, hosts in Austin collectively earned a booming $10 million over the recurring music festival and provided critical accommodations for nearly 20,000 guests. Searches for listings in Austin surged by more than 30% for this year’s Austin City Limits,” Thorne said.

KXAN journalist Sarah Al-Shaikh contributed to this report.