AUSTIN (KXAN) — Home Slice Pizza is staying open later for people looking for a post-festival meal.

Both the South Congress and North Loop locations will be open until midnight during weekends 1 and 2 of the Austin City Limits Festival, which starts this weekend.

The restaurants will have full dine-in and take-out options starting at 11 a.m. each Thursday through Sunday.

