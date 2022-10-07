AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amanda Wadsworth has been curating her menu for the ACL Festival for months.

“We’re doing a pizza pocket pie, which is like just straight up like kind of pepperoni pie, but in our pizza crust, and then we have a nacho beef pie with like black beans and peppers and onions,” explained the owner of Tiny Pies.

They’re also serving their chocolate cream and apple fried tiny pies, their key lime pie freeze they offered at last year’s festival, and their traditional chicken pot pie in a handheld version.

“It has to be handheld because you’ve got to be able to be mobile and… be jumping around in a mosh pit and enjoying your chicken pot pie,” Wadsworth said.

Chocolate cream tiny pie and handheld chicken pot pie, part of Tiny Pie’s offering at ACL Festival this year. (KXAN Photos/Tahera Rahman)

Faraz Vohra’s team at Shawarma Point has also been preparing for about two months.

“Fifteen hours a day, eight to 10 guys every single day,” said Vohra, co-owner. “Thousands of pounds of meat that we have to marinate, hundreds of liters of sauces we have to make.”

With inflation costs, he’s also had to get creative to find different suppliers for different products.

“Our goal is always to do everything that we can in our power before we actually raise our prices,” Vohra said.

But as he and Wadsworth prepared and adjusted recipes for the iconic music festival, they’ve also had to adjust for paying about 15-25% more for each ingredient.

“That’s actually been one of the biggest problems that we’ve had to deal with this year,” Vohra said.

And it’s translated to higher menu prices for both vendors.

“There are going to be a couple of items that might be a little bit more expensive than last year,” Wadsworth said. “Really, we didn’t even raise them to the point of… really balancing out what we’re seeing. So, we’re taking some of the hit on that.”

She said they decided to take the hit on some items when thinking about the customer.

“It’s more expensive to go to the festival, it’s more expensive to stay in Austin, if you’re visiting here,” Wadsworth said. “It’s just really trying to find that sweet spot– no pun intended, of, you know, trying to figure out what we need, but also… still attracting our customer base.”

The first busloads of concert-goers gets shuttled to the ACL Festival on Friday, Oct. 7. Vendors have prepared– and expect to feed– thousands this year. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

Vohra still expects to see lower profits this year.

“I think we’re looking at definitely a 15 to 20% less profits at the end of the week, two weekends. But you know, we’re doing the best we can,” he said.

Still, after 10 years in Austin, going on his fourth year at the ACL Festival, Vohra said it gives them a boost into their next busy season; South by Southwest in the spring.

“It’s really good because most of the crowd is local. We always see an increase at our Rainey Street location, at our Red River location; about 10 to 15% in the next few weeks, after ACL,” he said.

It’s Wadsworth’s 20th ACL Festival as a concert-goer, and her third as a vendor. She said the business side is getting tougher.

“It’s just more expensive for us now to prep for events like this, because we’re having to lay out that much more money for the ingredient costs that we are prepping with,” she said.

Still, she also said it’s worth it, not only for the financial boost, but the marketing and exposure.

“It’s just an iconic event in Austin. We feel like we’re an iconic brand; we’ve been around now, this will be our 11th year. And… we’re thrilled to be a part of ACL,” she said.