AUSTIN (KXAN) — While thousands of people will pack into Zilker Park for Austin City Limits Music Festival, there will be some people who take in the music from Lady Bird Lake.

“I have been to ACL multiple times since I’ve lived here,” said Dana Seramur, who was heading out on Lady Bird Lake to listen to music from ACL. “You can’t really see anything, but I enjoy just listening to it.”

She wasn’t alone on Friday afternoon as a number of canoes and paddle boarders were out listening to bands from the water.

“We just want people to be careful,” said Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS. “If you are going to be out on the water, the later it gets and the darker it gets, the more dangerous it gets.”

ATCEMS said they spend months preparing for events like ACL.

“We definitely increase our resources that we have available and we utilize things like our drone team,” said Stedman.

Crews were out with their drones setting up on Friday. Drones help not only with situational awareness at ACL, but they also can help in an emergency.

“Those drones have thermal cameras on them, so it does make it easier on us, especially at night, to find those heat signatures and especially when we are talking green belt rescues or water rescues.”

APD said they too are encouraging lake safety. They will have patrols out on the water keeping an eye out.