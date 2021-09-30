Everything festival-goers need to know ahead of 2021 ACL kickoff

FILE – Festival goers watch Hozier perform on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s second weekend on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With less than 24 hours until the kickoff of the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival, many weekend one attendees are in the midst of preparing everything they need to bring, what to wear and all the COVID-19 safety measures they’ll need to prepare for come tomorrow.

Here’s a compilation of everything you need to know for all things ACL this year, including how to get there, what to bring, which vendors will be on-site and what should happen in case of extreme weather.

How do I get to ACL?

It wouldn’t be ACL without nightmare traffic downtown. Avoid the headache of driving to downtown and paying exorbitant garage fees this weekend with alternative transit options, from free CapMetro bus rides, a zip on an electric scooter to designated rideshare drop-off points.

What can I bring to the festival?

As people pack their bags, they’ll need to be sure they’re clear. Bags must be clear, made of plastic, vinyl or pvc, and not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Permitted bags are limited to small purses, totes and drawstring bags; framed backpacks and multi-pocket backpacks aren’t allowed.

Umbrellas aren’t allowed at the festival, but attendees are encouraged to bring a rain jacket or poncho given the weekend’s rainy forecast.

What COVID-19 safety measures are in place?

Alongside an ACL wristband, all festival attendees will be required to bring physical proof of either a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination. Negative COVID-19 tests must be taken within 72 hours of the attendee’s first day at the festival, and full vaccination is defined as 14 days after a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or 14 days after the single dose J&J vaccine.

For people attending multiple days of the festival, they will need to bring physical copies of their negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination each day they attend.

In addition, masks will be required in designated spaces at Zilker Park, including the festival shuttle buses, entrance lines, areas near the stage and the merchandise store.

What vendors will be on site?

From tacos and burgers to sweets and alcoholic treats, the following food vendors will be on-site in Zilker Park:

Amy’s Ice Creams

Austin’s Pizza

Bananarchy

Blender & Bowls

Burro Cheese Kitchen

Chi’lantro BBQ

Come & Take It Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

East Side King

Easy Tiger

Flyrite Chicken

Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen

Goodpop

Happy Chicks

Homie Fries

JuiceLand

Kababeque

Lamba’s Indian Kitchen

Lick Honest Ice Creams

Lonesome Dove Austin

Micklethwait Barbecue

Mmmpanadas

Shawarma Point

Skull & Cakebones

Sno-Beach Sno-Cones

Southside Flying Pizza

Taco Bronco

Tacodeli

Tamale Addiction

The Mighty Cone

The Original Black’s Barbecue

Tiff’s Treats

Tiny Pies

Torchy’s Tacos

Wholly Cow Burgers

Wicky’s Walkup

Wing Dady

However, not all vendors from previous years will be at the two-weekend event. Waterloo Records announced Sept. 20 the locally owned records store would not be on-site for record signings and sales.

What happens if there’s heavy rain?

With an 80% chance of thunderstorms and between 2-5 inches of rain expected throughout weekend one, an ACL spokesperson told KXAN the festival will monitor weather conditions alongside the National Weather Service and will notify festival-goers of any impacted events, should it occur.

“In the event of an emergency, safety messaging will come from the stage video screens, announcements from the loudspeakers, push notifications on the official ACL Festival mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and instructions from festival staff and security,” said the spokesperson.

The city said it also receives direct updates from the National Weather Service and will work alongside ACL organizers on decisions of whether to delay or cancel acts, should the situation arise. City officials said they’ll work together with festival producers to make these decisions the day-of, unless flash flooding situations are anticipated ahead of time.