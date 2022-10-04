AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people prepare for this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival, more businesses are already seeing the economic benefit of the event.

ACL Fest is about much more than just music, it’s also an opportunity for folks to send a statement of self expression through fashion.

At Pavement, it’s been packed with people trying to find the perfect fit for the festival. Along with the location on Guadalupe Street, the store also has a spot on South Lamar.

Sales from this past weekend soared, with a wide variety of items flying off the shelves.

According to Pavement’s manager, both stores made more than $50,000 combined on Saturday and Sunday. This is coming on the heels of a very slow September for retail.

“I love that every year on Oct. 1, we are really in for a great week over here, because ACL brings in a lot of happy customers,” said Manager Courtney Hamala.

Customers file into Pavement, an Austin thrift store. The business said it is seeing soaring sales ahead of Austin City Limits Music Festival. (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

This year, the weather will be warm for the first weekend of the three-day festival.

Several shoppers we spoke to said they’re trying to tailor their outfits toward their own identity.

“Always looking for something that we don’t already have, and I feel like it’s a good way to find something more unique, like something that nobody has,” said shopper Arianna Vega.

Almost all of Pavement’s products are stocked by people who bring them in, as the store offers 40% cash of what it believes it can sell them for.

If you don’t find your fit at first, don’t stress just yet. New clothes are being added every day at Pavement’s stores, so you never know what you’ll find.