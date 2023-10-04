Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Oct. 4, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Restaurants in Austin are gearing up for a busy couple of weekends with Austin City Limits music festival approaching.

It comes at a time when restaurant owners said they’ve been struggling over the summer with fewer customers dining in.

Previously, the Texas Restaurant Association told KXAN the months-long stretch of triple-digit temperatures led to reduced foot traffic of customers in restaurants, food trucks and trailers.

At the same time, the association said restaurants are also dealing with inflation and rising food costs.

Because of that, the crowds expected these next two weekends will be a welcomed sight.

Money in the local economy

According to Airbnb, searches for listings in Austin increased by more than 30% for this year’s ACL dates.

Airbnb Communications Manager Haven Thorn said with more visitors, comes more money for the local economy.

“The typical guest over last year in Austin spent an average of over $250 a day in the city in the neighborhood that they were staying,” Thorn said.

