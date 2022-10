Fans pack in near the Miller Lite stage at Austin City Limits (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department announced it would hold a news conference Friday afternoon to share safety tips for Austin City Limits Music Festival events and attendees.

Police said the conference would be a joint effort with paramedics from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Cpl. Destiny Silva with APD and Capt. Christa Stedman with the ATCEMS will lead the new conference, which is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

KXAN will update this story when more information is shared.