AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival requires a lot of labor from a large number of people, from headlining artists all the way down to volunteers with the Austin Parks Foundation, who will see an increased role in this year’s festival.

Jerreta Hartfield, APF’s director of marketing and communications says that the volunteers are vital to the music festival’s success. As of this afternoon, 745 people have signed up to volunteer at the festival.

An APF volunteer hands bags to ACL attendees. A bag filled with recyclables can be traded in for a t-shirt. (Austin Parks Foundation/Katrina Barber)

“When you are participating as part of our volunteer program, you will be able to attend the festival and will receive a wristband,” Hartfield said. “The work that we’re asking folks to do is pretty minimal, just help people and assist with projects.”

Each year, the volunteers make the following ACL programs happen:

Rock & Recycle: Attendees can bring a bag of recycling to volunteers for a special t-shirt

Divert It!: Educate attendees on compost and recycling

Hydration stations

The partnership between APF and ACL started 17 years ago, but 2022 will see the volunteers working in a greater capacity. This year, volunteers will also:

Run Austin Kiddie Limits, a space for children at the ACL music festival;

Greet and direct festival attendees around the park;

Support media in covering the event and with access; and,

Provide administrative support to the volunteers and the festival.

APF volunteers pose with a pile of recycling collected by festival attendees. (Austin Parks Foundation/Katrina Barber)

According to Hartfield, most volunteers sign up because of their love for ACL and the city’s parks.

“Usually the volunteers that have participated with us have done so before and are really excited to be back helping to reduce the waste that’s happening at the festival,” Hartfield said. “Our team does a really great job of training volunteers and making sure that everyone understands their roles.”

Those interested in volunteering with APF during the festival can sign up online. Currently, APF still needs around 20 more volunteers.

“We’re here to have fun and help ensure that everything is running smoothly,” Hartfield adds.

Other APF volunteer opportunities

APF is also looking for volunteers for their “Party for the Parks” fundraiser concert and “It’s My Park” Day, a citywide parks cleanup on Nov. 5.

The fundraiser concert happens on Oct. 12, between ACL festival weekends, and the band Spoon will perform.

“It’s really just our way of inviting a smaller group of folks who have been supporting the parks all year long,” said Hartfield about the concert.