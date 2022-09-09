AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Kiddie Limits at Austin City Limits Music Festival is back after a three-year hiatus.

The experience gives young fans the chance to explore the music world. Adults have the big stages to dart too. The same goes for the kiddos with the wide range of activities at Austin Kiddie Limits, according to the event’s description.

Lifeway Kefir

Get your picture taken with the larger than life love your guts mural. Fill up tummies with probiotic snacks, have some fun with group yoga with Lifeway under the summer sun with family and friends.

Leap of Joy

Visit the Leap of Joy workshop to create a custom beaded keychain. With colorful options, kids get to design and decorate their beaded craft — a perfect thing to collect future festival badges and memories.

Hip Hop House Party

This is a one-stop, hip-hop workshop. It’s a station where your child can get a personalized song, as they learn to rap, scratch, beatbox, DJ and more.

Café Monet

Café Monet Art and Clay Studios plans to transport your family into the creative zone. Kids can make their own AKL button to wear during the festivities.

AustinBorn

AustinBorn will offer a safe, comfortable and fun place for parents to relax and for little ones to play at the Family Services Tent. A warm private space will be available for mothers to breastfeed or pump, a diaper changing station and comfortable floor space for babies to play. Parents can rest and chat with their peers while children can get creative at one of the fun activity stations.

Drum Zone

Help Mike and his friends create joyful and interactive music for all ages by playing in the “rhythmic zoo.”

Flags wave in the air on Day 3 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Hair Salon

Get rockstar ready for the festival. Whether it’s glittered, braided or spiked, this crew will help kids look like a popstar.

The Traveling Photo Booth

The Traveling Photo Booth tent will help you show the world your ACL love.

Kati’s Tattoos

Get a temporary airbrush tattoo to show off your rock n’ roll side at Austin Kiddie Limits.

Circus Picnic

CIRCUS PICNIC’s kooky circus crew will be out and about entertaining the crowds. This crew includes jugglers, stilt walkers, hoopers and bubble artists.

Kiddie Limits Lounge

Kick your feet up in the ‘Kidzapalooza’ lounge. Kids can take a break from the noise and relax from all the activities while coloring a ‘Kidzapalooza’ coloring page or enjoying a book in the shade.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Visitors who buy lemonade at AKL will help fund research for kids’ cancer.

GoodPop

This tent will offer frozen treats made with all-natural and organic ingredients.

Tag-a Kid

At this booth, adults can register their children with the festival and receive a wristband. In the instance that a child gets lost, this is a way to unite them with their parent. Many times, the booth also serves as a meeting place for many kids and adults when and if they get separated from each other.

Performances

Austin Kiddie Limits will also feature performances from Joanie Leeds, Saul Paul (WK1), Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats, Q Brothers, Alphabet Rockers, 123 Andres, Elena Moon Park, School of Rock and The Barton Hills Choir.

The experience is open to kids 8 and under and is free with an adult attending the festival. It will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during both weekends of the festival.