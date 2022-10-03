AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits music festival is just days away, and first responder crews have been preparing for months, they said.

“A lot that goes into this,” said Capt. Darren Noak with Austin-Travis County EMS.

When it comes to event safety, people KXAN spoke with said seeing first responders on site helps give them peace of mind.

“Making sure people aren’t pushing and shoving,” said Lauren Fritz. “If you’re at the front of the crowd it can get a little frightening.”

“I guess just crowd control mainly,” added Taylor Payne.

They’re both experienced ACL attendees.

Max Rubio said he has no plans on going.

“Safety really is an issue, at any point, somebody could go nuts,” he said.

Captain Noak said event safety is a team effort between police, fire and EMS personnel. They’ll have a drone team out feeding back real-time aerial footage to the command post.

“Crowd movements, ride-sharing lines, just overall safety and overall activity of it,” he said.

While EMS faces staffing issues, Capt. Noak said the agency will have enough medics on hand to provide medical care to anyone in need. Private ambulance groups and area hospital will also help with on-site care.

EMS said it receives the full spectrum of calls during ACL, from injuries from crashes and stage setup to weather-related illness.

“Got to be ready for everything,” said Noak.

The Austin Police Department says it’s working closely with event organizers to provide the “appropriate” number of law enforcement personnel. It will also its “No Refusal Initiative” aimed at keeping drunk drivers off the streets.

APD provided the following safety tips for people attending the festival.