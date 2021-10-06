Attending ACL Weekend 2? Which bus routes will take you to, from festival

CapMetro will offer several bus routes to and from the Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With thousands expected to attend Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in two days, there are several options for getting to and from the festival. For those taking advantage of Capital Metro’s free services during October, the question remains: what routes will get you to Zilker Park, and how do you get back home?

What CapMetro routes are available?

MetroBus 3: Burnet/Menchaca

MetroBus 3 runs from the Arboretum near Burnet Road down to Southpark Meadows, off Slaughter Lane. For those heading to ACL, a stop at Barton Springs Station will leave you with an approximately one-mile walk down Barton Springs Road to Zilker Park.

Forewarning, though: For those heading southbound looking to exit on S. Lamar Boulevard, the route diverges at the intersection of Menchaca Road, heading southeast.

MetroBus 4: 7th Street

MetroBus 4 operates mainly near the downtown corridor before heading along E. 7th Street toward N. Pleasant Valley Road and E. Cesar Chavez Street. ACL attendees heading westbound can exit at the Veterans/Atlanta bus stop, which leaves you with a walk along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail into Zilker.

MetroRapid 803: Burnet/South Lamar

Whether you’re heading northbound or southbound toward Zilker Park, a stop at the Barton Springs Station will leave you with a one-mile walk down Barton Springs Road toward the park. For those who don’t live along the route, bus riders are able to park their cars at the Westgate Transit Center in south Austin before boarding MetroRapid 803.

What’s required to board?

While you won’t need a single-use or day pass to ride CapMetro buses during October, all passengers are required to wear their masks while onboard the bus. During Weekend 1, employees were on site at the Barton Springs Station with extra masks for riders who didn’t bring one.

How late, frequently do buses run during ACL?

MetroRapid buses run every 15 minutes on weekdays, while the Night Owl route services run until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information on services, visit CapMetro’s ACL services webpage.