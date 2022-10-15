AUSTIN (KXAN) – American Sign Language interpreters have been a part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival for several years, and 2022 was no different.

This year, Austin-based Amber G Productions provided ASL interpreting services and staffing. According to ACL organizer C3, 2022 was the second year the vendor interpreted at ACL.

“Since 2014, Amber G Productions has sourced sign language interpreters who specialize in music performance work,” a C3 spokesperson said. “They use a mixture of local talent and outside talent to try and bring about the most equality to the experience with native signers and highly certified interpreters from various backgrounds and cultures.”

ACL organizers said there were 14 ASL interpreters working at ACL this year.

“The ASL Interpreters include Deaf and BIPOC Interpreters, creating a truly diverse team,” organizers said.

C3 said it also partnered with the Deaf Professional Artists Network (D-PAN) to capture and promote the ASL Interpreted Services onsite at ACL Fest with the Deaf/HOH Community to help encourage more of the community to come to the festival.

The online schedule includes the ASL icon to showcase all shows being interpreted.