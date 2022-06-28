AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Music Festival organizers announced Tuesday more names added to the 2022 lineup.
- Death Cab for Cutie
- Culture Club
- Tai Verdes
- Adrian Quesada, of the Black Pumas, ‘Boleros Psicodélicos’
- Gabriels
- The Ventures
- Spill Tab
- Walt Disco
- Danielle Ponder
- The Brummies
The added acts will take the stage before headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.
The festival returns to Zilker Park on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 with more than 100 performances across eight stages.
Festival organizers also announced Weekend 2 general admission 3-day tickets are still available. All other tickets are sold out.