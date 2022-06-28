Fans attend the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Music Festival organizers announced Tuesday more names added to the 2022 lineup.

Death Cab for Cutie

Culture Club

Tai Verdes

Adrian Quesada, of the Black Pumas, ‘Boleros Psicodélicos’

Gabriels

The Ventures

Spill Tab

Walt Disco

Danielle Ponder

The Brummies

The added acts will take the stage before headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.

The festival returns to Zilker Park on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 with more than 100 performances across eight stages.

Festival organizers also announced Weekend 2 general admission 3-day tickets are still available. All other tickets are sold out.