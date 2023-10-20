AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits music festival didn’t go without incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Over both weekends, APD said it arrested 15 individuals, responded to 367 calls for service and took 206 offense reports.

APD said its police officers worked tirelessly throughout both weekends, and the results helped deter criminal activity, stop crimes in progress and capture several offenders.

“These combined efforts dramatically reduced the chance of festival-goers falling victim to a crime,” APD said.

According to Austin Police, one of the individuals arrested during Weekend 2 of ACL was 23-year-old Victor Manuel Castro-Ordonez.

“At the time of his arrest, Officers caught Castro-Ordonez with 35 mobile phones inside a bag designed to block mobile phone reception in his possession. Castro-Ordonez is currently in the Travis County Jail, charged with Theft and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity,” APD said.

During Weekend 1, six offense arrests were made. According to APD, there were 168 calls for service and 112 offense reports made.

During Weekend 2, APD made nine offense arrests. APD said there were 199 calls for service and 94 offense reports made.

“Approximately 67 theft reports were made on Weekend 1 and an additional 46 reports of theft over Weekend 2, resulting in 113 total Theft reports. Additionally, officers arrested individuals for multiple crimes including Assault on Public Servant, Criminal Trespass, Assault with Injury, among others,” APD said.

According to APD, the statistics only account for incidents that occurred within Zilker Park.

“The work of our officers is consistently focused on protecting our community and providing a safe place for all who live in and visit our great city,” said Interim Chief Robin Henderson. “Our goal is to deter criminal activity, and when it occurs, be there to stop it.”