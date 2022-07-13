AUSTIN (KXAN) — Festival attendees and Austin residents will get a glimpse into what exactly to expect when the Austin City Limits Music Festival starts in October.

ACL tweeted the day-by-day lineup would be released Friday at 10 a.m. Central time. One-day tickets would go on sale the same day, as well as at noon.

Three-day general admission tickets are on sale now, but prices will go up soon. Weekend One is sold out, but Weekend Two tickets are available online.

Dozens of musicians and bands, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink!, Paramore and more, will play in Austin during the festival.

The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will take place Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park.