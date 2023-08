AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival released its performer schedule Thursday for Weekend One and Weekend Two.

For 2023, ACL will have eight stages with performances as early as 12:45 p.m. and the latest ending at 10 p.m.

Weekend One begins Friday, Oct. 6 and ends Sunday, Oct. 8. Weekend Two begins Friday, Oct. 13 and ends Sunday, Oct. 15.

Take a look at the full schedule here.