ACL Radio’s ‘Stands with Austin’ concert hits airwaves, internet Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the cancellation of South by Southwest and statewide bar closures, the music industry, that’s used to making hits, keeps taking them day after day.

But in true Austin fashion, the music will keep playing — just in a different medium.

ACL Radio will air its “Stands with Austin,” concert at 8 p.m. Friday over the air at 97.1FM, and online at acl-radio.com and acltv.com. Fans can listen to and watch bands such as Hanson, The Texas Gentlemen and others, plus performances from Bob Schneider, Lisa Loeb, Shakey Graves, Britt Daniel (frontman of Spoon) and others from the safety of their home.

The show was originally supposed to be part of SXSW, and it was supposed to have a live audience. With all of the COVID-19 restrictions in place, plans obviously changed. There won’t be a live audience for this show.

It’s also a fundraiser for the Austin Community Foundation’s “Stand with Austin” emergency fund, aimed to help those in the music and service industry hit the hardest by all the outbreak closures.

Willie Nelson’s “Luck Reunion” concert, renamed to “‘Til Further Notice,” was livestreamed Thursday night.