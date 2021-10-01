ACL pushes back start time Friday, opening gates at 3 p.m. instead of noon due to weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits organizers are delaying the start of the festival three hours, now opening the gates at 3 p.m., due to heavy rain overnight. The music festival was originally set to open at noon.

Due to inclement weather overnight and impacts to Zilker Park, gates for the first day of ACL Fest will open at 3pm today. We look forward to seeing you this afternoon. Stay tuned for performance schedule updates. pic.twitter.com/Wju3pZsSCv — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 1, 2021

City of Austin officials told KXAN that weather preparations are made months in advance. If the weather presents issues before and/or during the event, city staff will discuss and provide resources and information to the event organizer on how to suspend, delay or cancel the event.

In events of flash flooding, decisions are made in real-time. The Parks and Recreation Department requires all Special Events Organizers to submit a weather plan that lays out the response process and protocols.

According to their standard weather protocol, CapMetro transportation officials say they will take alternate routes to the event if there is minor street flooding. Transportation routes will depend on street closures that keep buses from dropping off people closer to Zilker Park. CapMetro is also offering free rides this month with the exception of Metro bikes.

Austin City Limits is offering a free shuttle from downtown Republic Square. Other options for attendees include rideshare, taxis, or scooters. Pedicab operators say they will be transporting attendees to and from the park. They are working on getting as many canopies for their pedicabs as possible to keep riders dry. They say ACL is their biggest event.

Street closures are in place this weekend for the festival surrounding the park and around downtown.