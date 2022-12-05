Crowds arrive on the first day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, Oct. 2, 2009.(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music fans have something to look forward to. Tickets are already on sale for the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The festival continues to grow each year at Zilker Park. Longtime attendees of the iconic festival know that the festival is not what it used to be. The city is not the same, the artists and the price of tickets.

Just look how the skyline has changed over the years.

2011 ACL Music Festival – The crowd at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011. The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary. (AP Photo/William Philpott)

2012 ACL Music Festival – Music fans work their way around the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Friday, Oct. 12 2012 in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

2014 ACL Music Festival – A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

2016 ACL Music Festival – Recording artist Flying Lotus performs on the Samsung Stage during day one at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016 at Zilker Park on September 30, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Samsung)

2017 ACL Music Festival – Zilker Park during the ACL Music Festival on October 8, 2017 in Austin, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

2018 ACL Music Festival – The Austin skyline during the Vince Staples performance during the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

2019 ACL Music Festival – Festival attendees walk through Zilker Park during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

2021 ACL Music Festival – Black Pumas perform on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

2022 ACL Music Festival – View of the city skyline during the Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

KXAN also pulled out old ticket stubs to show how ticket designs and prices have changed over the years.

2004 ACL Music Festival Ticket (KXAN)

2005 ACL Music Festival Ticket (KXAN)

2006 ACL Music Festival Ticket (KXAN)

ACL Music Festival Ticket (KXAN)

ACL Music Festival Ticket (KXAN)

During the festival’s early years, a 3-day pass would cost you about $65. Now tickets are up to nearly $300 for a 3-day pass. The sweet deal is still the same, dozens of artists for less than what it would cost to see them individually on the tour.

NOTE: Prices varied depending on whether tickets were purchased during presale, with VIP or “Early Bird” pricing.

Next year’s dates for both weekends are Oct. 6-8 and 13-15. The 2023 lineup is expected to drop in the springtime.

Christopher Adams contributed to this story.