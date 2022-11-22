AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped just over a month a go, festival heads are already gearing up for 2023’s two-weekend event.

The 2023 ACL Music Festival presale will launch on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. CT. General admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum 3-day tickets will be available for purchase.

The 2023 lineup is expected to drop in the springtime. This past festival’s top billed performers included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, SZA, Lil Nas X, Diplo, Paramore and Kacey Musgraves.

Those interested in lineup, schedule and ticket details can sign up for those updates online.