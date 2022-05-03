AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin music lovers, rejoice: the Austin City Limits Music Festival announced Tuesday when it’ll drop its 2022 festival line up and tickets.

The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will take place Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park.

On Friday, American Express card members will have early access to tickets, with the premium sale beginning at 10 a.m. The 2022 ACL line up will be announced Tuesday, May 10 at 9 a.m., with the general public ticket sale beginning at noon.

Three-day general admission tickets begin at $295 and allows admittance to Zilker Park for the entirety of Weekend One or Weekend Two, depending on which weekend a ticketholder purchases. Three-day GA+ tickets — which includes private lounge access, complimentary soft drinks and lawn games — begins at $600.

Three-day VIP ticket access starts at $1,400 and includes unlimited access to VIP lounges, viewing decks, a specialty festival entrance and complimentary all-day drinks, food and lawn games.

The weekend platinum packages, which tack on priority concert viewing areas and specialty transportation, begins at $4,750.

Hotel packages for the Hyatt Regency, Kimpton Van Zandt, Hilton Austin and Omni begin at $2,450.

More ACL ticket information is available online.