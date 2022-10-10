AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you lose your wallet at Austin City Limits Music Festival? Or your Apple watch? Or your passport?

ACL’s lost and found pick-up is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday for Weekend One attendees to claim their things. After, claimed items will be shipped to festival-goers if they are registered through the festival’s lost and found system, Liff Happens, according to ACL.

Some of the items lost, and found, include phones, credit cards, a passport, keys, glasses and wallets.

The lost and found is located in the guest services area on William Barton Drive.

Attendees can register for lost and found online to get notified if their lost item is located. The form asks for your name, phone number and other personal details. Then, it will ask for a friend’s name and phone number, who will be notified if your lost item is found.

Lost items at Austin City Limits Music Festival are located at the guest services area. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Lost items can also be picked up during Weekend Two at the East Box Office Guest Services tent near Barton Springs Road and Azie Morton Road. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to ACL, a claim number is required to pick items up if the person does not have Weekend Two tickets.

The festival recommends setting the lost and found confirmation email as your lock screen before going to the festival. The confirmation includes a QR code that can be scanned and dropped off at the ACL lost and found.