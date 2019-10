AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last Sunday, Lizzo drew tens of thousands of fans to her 7 p.m. set on the Miller Lite stage at ACL Fest..

For weekend two, Lizzo fans can view her set at the stage or spread out and view her on the Honda stage screens.

The set will make history for the festival, as streaming a smaller stage onto a larger stage’s screens has not been done before.

One-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of weekend two are still available here.